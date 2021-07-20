Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,110 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Brightcove stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.41 million, a PE ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

