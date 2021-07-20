Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Purchases £135.52 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Simon Litherland bought 14 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.65) per share, for a total transaction of £135.52 ($177.06).

LON:BVIC remained flat at $GBX 939 ($12.27) during trading hours on Tuesday. 446,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,679. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 28.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 944.17. Britvic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 994.50 ($12.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Britvic’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BVIC. upped their price target on Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 962.50 ($12.58).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

