Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Purchases £135.52 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Simon Litherland bought 14 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.65) per share, for a total transaction of £135.52 ($177.06).
LON:BVIC remained flat at $GBX 939 ($12.27) during trading hours on Tuesday. 446,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,679. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 28.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 944.17. Britvic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 994.50 ($12.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Britvic’s payout ratio is 0.65%.
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
Read More: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.