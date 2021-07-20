Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Stake Raised by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Broadmark Realty Capital comprises 2.6% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 104,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

