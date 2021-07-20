Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadmark Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 944,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.52. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $940,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.