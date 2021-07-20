Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $166,008,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.4% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 174,325 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.77 and a 12-month high of $171.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

