Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.41. Aspen Technology posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $94.08 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,833 shares of company stock worth $10,018,540. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.