Brokerages Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Pinduoduo reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $104.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.47 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

