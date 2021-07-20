Brokerages Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $484.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to announce sales of $484.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $499.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $473.00 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $550.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

NYSE SNV opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

