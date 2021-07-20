Brokerages Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $777.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report sales of $777.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $791.78 million and the lowest is $757.30 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $699.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million.

ATR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $137.02. The stock had a trading volume of 293,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. AptarGroup has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.18.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,367.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 131,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $2,066,163.75. Insiders have sold 190,735 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

