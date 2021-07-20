Brokerages Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%.

BWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.33. 468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,165. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $459.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

