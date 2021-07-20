Brokerages Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,193. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

