Brokerages Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.25 Million

Analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post sales of $62.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $297.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $298.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $323.80 million, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $331.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of CLAR opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Clarus has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $28.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clarus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Clarus by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

