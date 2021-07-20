Brokerages Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

CNX opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

