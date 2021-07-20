Brokerages Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

CCRN traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $16.06. 1,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $604.98 million, a PE ratio of 69.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 15,521 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $982,789.72. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 356,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,785 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 175,175 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 168,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 140,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.