Brokerages Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to post $10.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.49 billion and the lowest is $9.99 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $7.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $39.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.41 billion to $39.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $44.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.09 billion to $45.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.39.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $13.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,430. The company has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.22. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $172.91 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

