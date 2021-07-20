Brokerages Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce sales of $7.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.27 billion. Lennar posted sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $28.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.41 billion to $28.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.72 billion to $31.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

NYSE LEN traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.33. 21,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. Lennar has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Lennar by 37.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.