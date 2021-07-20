Brokerages Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to post sales of $12.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The Progressive posted sales of $10.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $46.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.77 billion to $46.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $52.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.56 billion to $54.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Progressive.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. decreased their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,823 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,436. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.21. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.