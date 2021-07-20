Brokerages Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.32. Tilly’s posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%.

TLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $80,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,774.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,480 in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,044. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.