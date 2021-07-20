Brokerages Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Post $0.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.63. Universal Display posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,550%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Universal Display stock opened at $205.11 on Friday. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $152.00 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.45, for a total value of $1,984,500.00. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,214,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $90,508,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 278.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 171,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.