Brokerages Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) PT at C$27.20

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALA. Raymond James upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CSFB upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

ALA stock opened at C$25.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$15.53 and a 1-year high of C$26.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.17.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

