Brokerages Set Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Price Target at GBX 3,849.22

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,849.22 ($50.29).

BWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Bellway stock traded up GBX 63 ($0.82) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,208 ($41.91). 231,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,555. The company has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,431.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.