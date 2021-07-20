Brokerages Set Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Price Target at GBX 3,849.22

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,849.22 ($50.29).

BWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Bellway stock traded up GBX 63 ($0.82) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,208 ($41.91). 231,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,555. The company has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,431.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

