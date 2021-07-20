Brokerages Set Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) PT at $20.40

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

CNTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Centogene by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centogene in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centogene by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centogene by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNTG traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.82. 73,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,623. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26. Centogene has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $214.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of -2.15.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

