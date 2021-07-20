Brokerages Set Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) PT at C$7.88

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.88.

Several research firms have commented on DXT. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Dexterra Group stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.63. 3,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,265. The company has a market cap of C$431.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.54. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of C$3.32 and a 1-year high of C$7.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

