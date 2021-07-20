Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Price Target at €38.79

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €38.79 ($45.64).

IFXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

