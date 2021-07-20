Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Target Price at $42.00

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

PDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $420.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.10. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $44.52.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

