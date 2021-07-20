Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Price Target at C$41.73

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,813,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,860,975.12. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,603.72.

Shares of TOU stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.85. The company had a trading volume of 392,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,320. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$12.62 and a one year high of C$36.18. The firm has a market cap of C$10.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.4500003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.