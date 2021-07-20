Brokers Issue Forecasts for Choice Properties REIT’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd.

Choice Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$11.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$326.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

