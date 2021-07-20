Brokers Offer Predictions for Taseko Mines Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGB. TheStreet cut Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

TGB stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $462.71 million, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 2.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,699 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 18.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

