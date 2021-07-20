Brokers Set Expectations for Bank of America Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Bank of America stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.