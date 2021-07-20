Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of BC opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after acquiring an additional 185,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,026,000 after buying an additional 50,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,985,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,841,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

