BSW Wealth Partners Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,215,000 after buying an additional 1,951,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 36,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 262,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,237,741. The firm has a market cap of $226.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

