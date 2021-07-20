BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 82 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $4,183,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in PayPal by 19,558.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,395,000 after purchasing an additional 375,513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,605,000 after purchasing an additional 191,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,562 shares of company stock worth $16,153,403. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.00. 135,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,829. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.08 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.57. The stock has a market cap of $346.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.