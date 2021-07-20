BSW Wealth Partners Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 53.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Danaher were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.19.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.79. 40,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.06. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $190.34 and a one year high of $286.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.