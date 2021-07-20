BSW Wealth Partners Sells 3,655 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.65. 713,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,264,302. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.