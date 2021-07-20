BSW Wealth Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BSW Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $395.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,910. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $389.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $293.30 and a 52-week high of $402.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

