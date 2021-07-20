BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,179,225.18 in Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 40,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $1,179,225.18. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BTRS. Zacks Investment Research raised BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen began coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

