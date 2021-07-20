BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWXT stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.09. 5,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,199. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $64,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,307.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $625,711. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,170,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.