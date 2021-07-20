BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 505,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $33,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $464,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,278,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,215,000 after buying an additional 1,017,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,594.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $625,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

NYSE BWXT opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.