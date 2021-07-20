Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,056,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,135 shares during the quarter. Cabot makes up approximately 1.5% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 1.86% of Cabot worth $55,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cabot by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cabot by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CBT traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $51.97. 10,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.99. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

