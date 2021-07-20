Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CALM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

