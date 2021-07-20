Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

