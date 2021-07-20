Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.5 days.
OTCMKTS CLNFF opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25. Calian Group has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $53.00.
Calian Group Company Profile
