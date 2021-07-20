Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.5 days.

OTCMKTS CLNFF opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25. Calian Group has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

