California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,985 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $43,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $172.05 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $130.49 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.03. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

