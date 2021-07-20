California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 904,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $34,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.8% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,717,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $197,494,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $351,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,295,577.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.51. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

