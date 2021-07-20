California State Teachers Retirement System Has $37.46 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Zillow Group worth $37,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 57,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $1,884,377.13. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $631,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,473 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.85 and a beta of 1.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.24 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

