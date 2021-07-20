California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,820,154 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 42,835 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $39,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

