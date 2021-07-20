California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Yum China worth $43,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Yum China by 4.1% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 469,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Yum China by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after buying an additional 2,298,777 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 4.4% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $2,692,400.00. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.10.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

