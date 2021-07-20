Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Down 28.4% in June

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 977,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $148.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

