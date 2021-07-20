Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of CPE opened at $38.81 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

