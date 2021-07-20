Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Director Sells $52,200.00 in Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Director Vibhu Vivek sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $52,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.75.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Cambium Networks by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,608,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

